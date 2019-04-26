For 17-year-old Waimate musician Jed Jefferies, music is life.

The young singer-songwriter is looking to make a full-time career out of his music, busking regularly in Oamaru, Waimate and Timaru, and branching out into playing gigs at events in the area.

Jefferies taught himself to play by watching videos of some of his favourite artists – Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

“My dad taught me a few chords when I was 13, but I have just taught myself from then,” he said.

“I practise every day and just keep pushing to get better.”

Jefferies recently released a video for his original song Old Slip Road, about a favourite fishing spot near Kurow.

The video came to life after a chance meeting with a photographer while Jefferies was busking in Timaru, and the two decided to collaborate.

“I have a couple more songs that I will make videos for this year, and they will go on to my Facebook page,” he said.

He said the support and encouragement he had received from the community had been great, and had given him the determination to follow his dream.

For people wanting to check out Jefferies’ music, he will be performing at The Future Is Now music festival at the Bedford School of Music in Oamaru on May 4, as well as various other gigs and busking engagements.