Sport Waitaki’s campaign to support children’s participation in the Water Skills for Life (WSFL) programme has been well supported, with donations of swim gear coming from as far away as Auckland.

On March 1, Sport Waitaki and the Waitaki Aquatic Centre put a call out for donations of quality togs, goggles and swim caps to pass on to children who need them to be able to join in the WSFL programme – either when they left theirs at home or when there were financial barriers to them getting their own.

Waitaki Aquatic Centre manager Matthew Lanyon said he was thrilled by the response and offers of support.

They had also received a “very generous” donation of more than 140 new goggles and swimming caps from Aqualine Swim, an Auckland-based swimwear company owned by former Oamaru man Ryan Anderson.

Mr Anderson contacted Mr Lanyon to arrange the donation after reading an Oamaru Mailarticle about the campaign last month.

“We’ve had lots of donations .. the message is getting out there, which is great,” Mr Lanyon said.

Donations will continue to be accepted by the Waitaki Aquatic Centre until the end of the first term.

All donations will be dry-cleaned and made available to pupils aged 5 to 13, through local schools participating in the WSFL programme.