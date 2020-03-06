Togetherness will be the theme of an upcoming event hosted by the Oamaru Islamic Centre.

Four speakers from the United Kingdom are delivering a series of presentations around the country this month, culminating in Christchurch on March 15, the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the city.

“Basically, we want to help awareness of Islam,” Oamaru Islamic Centre imam Nurhisyam Ramli said.

“We are part of the community in Oamaru and we should make sure what happened last year never happens again.

“We know how kind the New Zealand people are.

“It’s not just about us, it’s about all of New Zealand.”

Oamaru Islamic Centre secretary Hendriani Trisaptayuni said the key for a more peaceful world was understanding each other.

“[The event] is like an open day,” Mrs Trisaptayuni said.

“Everybody is welcome to come along.”

The local muslim community felt safe in Oamaru, and was grateful for the community’s support in the wake of the attacks.

Cards and messages sent from Oamaru residents are still prominently displayed at the centre.

In April last year, the centre held an open day attended by more than 200 people.

“We wanted to reach out to as many people as possible,” Mrs Trisaptayuni said.

There are about 65 people who are regularly involved with the Oamaru Islamic Centre.

It was established in 2017 to cater for the growing Muslim population in the Waitaki district.

“Whatever we have back home, we try to provide here.”

The Togetherness Tour Kotahitanga event is being held at the Waitaki Boys’ High School auditorium on March 11 at 6pm.

It includes four speakers Yusuf Chambers, John Fontain, Fahad Tasleem and Hamza Andreas Tzortzis.

Entry is free and food is available.