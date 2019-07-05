Award-winning singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell is winding up her national “Troubadour Tour” in Oamaru next Friday.

Mitchell will perform at the Grainstore Gallery with special guest Joseph Balfe.

In the past 18 months Mitchell has toured Ireland, Sweden and Australia. This is her first tour of her home country.

She grew up in Gore, surrounded by its vibrant music scene. Mitchell won the MLT songwriting award in 2016 and the New Zealand Gold Guitar Award in 2017.

Now based in Dunedin, Mitchell was named Recorded Music New Zealand best country music artist of the year at the New Zealand Country Music Awards in May.

It was due to the quality of her second album, Wildfires, which entered the Official New Zealand Music Chart at No4. Troubadour is the 10th track.

The crowdfunded record was produced by Australian Matt Fell and released in October.

Troubadour, which is now climbing the Australian country music charts and is a consistent crowd favourite, was inspired by Kiwi songwriter Adam McGrath from The Eastern.

Mitchell’s gig promises to take listeners “through a journey of the bittersweet tang of leaving home, the fragility of first love and the importance of family”.

“Audiences can expect heartbreakingly honest songs and a few ‘R’ rolls,” her publicist said, referring to her Gore accent.

Mitchell told the Oamaru Mailthe tour was having “a great run of shows”. It sold out in Nelson and Christchurch, and was expected to do likewise in Tauranga tonight.

Mitchell described her Oamaru support act Balfe as a “local superstar”. The guitarist first attracted top-level attention while at school in Oamaru, impressing with his self-taught fingerstyle skills.

Tickets are available from undertheradar.co.nz.