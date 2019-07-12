Award-winning musician Paul Ubana Jones is performing solo in Oamaru before flying out to Switzerland’s St Moritz Jazz Festival.

Jones has a gig at the Manor Estate in Perth St next Friday night, July 19. He told the Oamaru Mail it was his last concert before his next international travels, which also include a solo show at the Toulon festival in southern France.

Jones, who was born in London to a Yorkshire mother and Nigerian father, was playing the guitar by the age of 11. He has gone on to a professional music career spanning four decades, nine albums, and several continents.

He has won three New Zealand Music Awards and been described as “a national treasure”.

Jones is renowned for his intimate, soulful performances and acoustic guitar virtuosity. A Washington reviewer called the latter “utterly distinctive”.

“I can only describe it as part Ritchie Havens, part Andres Segovia and part Ravi Shankar. That’s right, he closed his set with a raging Indian raga that was as dazzling in technique as it was inventive in composition.”

His Oamaru concert starts at 8pm; the doors open at 7pm. Tickets are available from Under the Radar or at the door for $35.