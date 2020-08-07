Pop-up shop hosts Bookarama sale

Bookarama is back.

The Rotary Club of Oamaru’s annual book sale was to be held in May, but was postponed in March due to Covid-19.

“But we knew lots of people had books, jigsaw puzzles and DVDs they wanted to donate and lots of people depend on Bookarama for reading material so when we were donated the use of an empty shop on Thames Street we decided to do a pop-up sale,” Bookarama chairwoman Ele Ludemann said.

The pop-up shop, at 205A Thames St next to Sutherlands, opens for sales at 10am on Wednesday.

Donations can be dropped off on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Drop-offs will also be accepted during the sale week.

“We plan to stay open for a week,” Mrs Ludemann said.

“We don’t usually accept drop-offs during the sale so we’ll be sorting while we’re selling.

“That might be a little chaotic, but it means we will have fresh offerings every day.”

Bookarama is the Rotary Club of Oamaru major fundraiser. Last year’s event raised more than $30,000, a record amount, and funds are donated to community initiatives.