Reid’s farewell tour

Musician Nadia Reid is touring New Zealand one last time before moving to Britain.

That tour includes a stop at The Manor, in Oamaru, on July 27.

Reid will be accompanied by her band comprising Sam Taylor, Chris O’Connor, and Richie Pickard and supported by Motte, a Lyttelton singer and violinist otherwise known as Anita Clark.

Reid, originally from Port Chalmers and renowned internationally for her alt-folk sound, has played four gigs in Australia before crossing the Tasman to take in a further six spots in the New Zealand leg of the tour. Oamaru is the penultimate stop.

Reid has previously sold out shows in London, Melbourne and Auckland and was a finalist for the Apra Silver Scroll Awards in 2017 and the Taite Music Prize in 2016 and 2018.

She has performed at Womad, Britain’s Green Man Festival and End of the Road Festival, and appeared on the BBC television programme Later .. with Jools Holland

Reid released her first album, Listen To Formation, Look For The Signs, in 2015 and followed it with Preservation in 2017. The latter was rated No2 in Mojo magazine for album of the year.

Her third album was begun during a temporary stint in the United States.

Reid’s publicity material cites her “ethereal” vocals, “gentle” and “melancholic” acoustic guitar, and lyrics “cocooned by warmth and a soothing, folky Americana feel”.

Tickets to the Oamaru performance can be bought online at banishedmusic.com