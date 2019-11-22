Guy Williams has an affinity for the regions.

The comedian is well-known for travelling to smaller centres in the country and telling stories not always told by national media.

Now he is bringing his stand-up tour “Some places in the central North Island and most of the South Island” to smaller towns in New Zealand, including Oamaru, where he is performing tomorrow night.

Williams said the tour had been going well so far, except in Rotorua where someone in the audience threw a shoe at him.

He was looking forward to his Oamaru show.

“I just enjoy the South Island” Williams said.

“The Oamaru Opera House is perfect, because I want about 150 seats, something that can have a good atmosphere and be a fun gig.”

The Billy T Award-winning comedian said his shows were “more political than you think”.

“I always think comedy is a good chance .. to scratch an itch.

“There is so much frustrating BS in this world that it’s me kind of railing against that a little bit.

“Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s a little bit misguided, but I’m going to be having fun and that’s the main thing.

“I’ll give it a good shake because we’ve all got to do something to fill in the time before we die.”

His own political beliefs were at odds with certain audiences, he said.

“The South Island can be grim sometimes, but most of the time it surprises you, I really enjoy the vibes – I love it.”

Tickets were on a “pay what you can” basis.

Williams has been asking people to pay between $10 and $40 for a ticket.

“I’m trying to restructure capitalism so the world is a better place.

“And I’ve failed, because everyone in New Zealand is just like ‘oh well, that means pay the least amount of money you can pay’.”

Williams’ Oamaru visit comes a week after his “arch-rival”, celebrity chef Nadia Lim, was in town promoting her new book.

“She’s the nicest, best person in the world, whereas I’m an arsehole who deserves to be punched in the face.

“She is the New Zealand avocado ambassador and I am trying to take that role off her.”

See it, hear it

★ Guy Williams at the Oamaru Opera House

★ Saturday, November 23, 7.30pm

★ Tickets from Eventfinda or at the Oamaru Opera House box office