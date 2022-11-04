Change of gear at bike shop

After 10 years of guiding cyclists around Waitaki trails, Cycle Ventures has changed gears.

Oamaru man Rob Connolly has split his business in two, separating the tour company from the Wansbeck St cycle shop.

Mr Connolly sold the name and the rights to the Cycle Ventures tour company, which had shifted to Twizel, last month.

He would keep running the cycle shop under the new name Hub and Sprocket Cycles, and was very excited about the future of the business.

‘‘I’m excited to have a little more brain space not having to, effectively, run two businesses. So it’ll be nice just to focus on one thing,’’ he said.

The touring side of the business had been on the market for a few years and now felt like the right time to sell, he said.

‘‘The business is in a really good place.

‘‘It’s growing every year, it’s got clients coming back all the time, so to sell it, it’s a good time to sell when it’s doing well.’’

The shop would now be focusing on repairs and retail, and offer hire services.

He reassured customers of the tour company they would still receive highquality tours.

‘‘Most of our clients on the tours are always away from Oamaru, so pretty much they’ll get the same service from Cycle Ventures, based wherever it is in the country.’’

The change has taken a lot off of his plate and meant he could have the shop open more often.

‘‘We would have to close sometimes, because we were so busy on the trail we couldn’t keep it open as well.’’

The re-branded name features a clever double entendre, he said.

‘‘Hub meaning obviously the hub of a bike, but also a meeting place.

‘‘We meet with a lot of people — a lot of rides leave from here — so it’s a bit of a hub on that basis as well.’’