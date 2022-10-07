Multi Colour Dash is back with a splash

Third time’s a charm.

The Multi Colour Dash is back on October 29 for the first time in two years, to add a splash of colour to a family day out.

It was originally scheduled for last year and then earlier this year, but both dates were postponed due to Covid-19.

Organisers Pip Sutton, Di Talanoa and Dan Lewis had been working hard behind the scenes, organising the 5km dash at the Oamaru Racecourse.

The event — supported by Real 104 Radio, Laser Plumbing and Laser Electrical — also has an added twist this year with obstacles scattered throughout the track.

Mrs Talanoa said while the course was set at 5km, people could adapt it to suit their needs.

‘‘Some people [might] want to go around twice — they can. Other people might want to do short cuts,’’ Mrs Talanoa said.

It was about getting families and the community together for a fun day out.

Past events attracted more than 600 people and Mrs Talanoa was looking forward to similar numbers returning this year.

‘‘All the hundreds of people having an absolute ball. It has a really good buzz.’’

Mr Lewis said he looked forward to seeing the ‘‘smiles on the faces of the kids’’.

‘‘That’s the thing — it’s a really good family fun day,’’ Mr Lewis said.

The event would be raising money for Sporting Chance, a Sport Otago fund, which helped remove the barriers preventing youth taking part in sport, such as fees or lack of equipment.

All the funds raised from this year’s event would stay in Waitaki.

Registrations can be made via the event Facebook page, and the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre and Real 104 Radio websites.

Hard copies are also at the Recreation Centre.

‘‘Try and get your regos in early — save your spot,’’ Miss Sutton said.

The organisers were grateful for the support of the sponsors and community.