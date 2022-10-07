Opera House set to host The Proclaimers

Waitaki locals will not have to walk 500 miles to see Scottish twin-act The Proclaimers next year.

Charlie and Craig Reid and their four› piece band will be performing at the Oamaru Opera House on March 14 — one of nine concerts around the country.

Opera House director Frances McElhinney said she was ‘‘pretty stoked’’ with the news, and she thought it might be the biggest act to play in Oamaru.

‘‘Everyone knows their music. Most of us know all the words,’’ Mrs McElhinney said.

The duo is touring to promote their latest album Dentures Out, which has James Dean Bradfield, of the Manic Street Preachers, as guest on two songs.

Fans, however, can be reassured they will be treated to the hits which made The Proclaimers international stars

— I’m gonna be (500 miles), and I’m on my way, among others.

The team at the Opera House were looking forward to the concert, and Mrs McElhinney said it was great for the venue to be back on the international touring circuit.

‘‘I suppose a lot of these acts, I expect them to go to the larger arenas and not come to the smaller theatres, so I love that they are. It’s great.’’

Tickets were on sale now, and seats were limited to 550.

‘‘So I kind of expect this will sell out quite quickly,’’ she said. Auckland band The Bads (Brett Adams and Dianne Swann) will open all nine concerts. Meanwhile, the Opera House had a ‘‘pretty crazy’’ October ahead, with some high-quality acts performing, Mrs McElhinney said.

Now that Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted, the buzz at the multi-stage venue was starting to return.

‘‘I think everyone’s just realising, you know, it’s getting that confidence to come back out again.

‘‘To be seeing some great shows, and socialising and going out for a bite to eat before a show,’’ she said.