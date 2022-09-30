Top citizens awarded for their efforts

Waitaki is a richer district for the ongoing work of its community-minded residents, Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher says.

Nine people were recognised for their contribution to their communities, from Ahuriri to Waihemo, at the Waitaki Citizens Awards on Tuesday.

The recipients, Waitaki district councillors and Mr Kircher were piped into the ceremony at the Oamaru Opera House by Waitaki Boys’ High School pupil Jonty Nelson.

Peter Cameron was recognised for his contribution to North Otago Cricket. Mr Cameron has served as chairman of the organisation since 2002, was made a life member in 2017, and is one of two people from North Otago to be made a life member of the Otago Cricket Association. He was also awarded the International Cricket Council’s Centennial Medal.

Dick Cottier was awarded for his dedication to the Oamaru Lions, and several other community groups, and is leading the community hub development group at present.

Karen Hofman was recognised for her support of Whalan Lodge, local RSAs, Anzac Day services and the Kurow Festival.

Terry Kent was celebrated for his 58-year service to St John Oamaru, and his work with Musical Theatre Oamaru, Civil Defence and 45South Television.

Bevan Joyce was recognised for 40 years of service to the North Otago Highland Pipe Band, and work at the A&P Shows, Christmas parades and Anzac services.

Mary O’Connell was recognised for her contributions to the East Otago Community Health Trust, while Alison and Dugald MacTavish were recognised for their work with Hampden Community Energy. Senetima Taiti was acknowledged as a pioneering member of Oamaru’s Pasifika community.

Mr Kircher thanked the recipients for their dedication, and for making Waitaki a better place to live.

The Oamaru Mail plans to run a series in the coming weeks, celebrating the full achievements of the recipients.