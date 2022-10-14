Chance to see Landers play in Weston

After a trial run earlier this year, the Highlanders are returning to Weston.

The Highlanders will take on the Crusaders once again — this time with a crowd — in the pre-season Farmlands Cup clash on February 10 next year.

Earlier this year, the two met in the pre-season match at Valley’s home ground without a crowd due to Covid Red traffic-light settings.

Valley president Hamish Loe said he was looking forward to welcoming the Super Rugby Pacific franchises back next year.

‘‘It’s a great opportunity for the community and the club, obviously — we’re looking forward to it again,’’ Mr Loe said.

‘‘We’ve already done all the work. It’s just a matter of digging out the archives again and pushing go again.’’

Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the opportunity to bring a high-quality match to rural communities was something to which the franchise looked forward.

‘‘It’s a festive day celebrating rugby and our community, and I know the players enjoy the experience,’’ Mr Clark said.

Farmlands chief executive Tanya Houghton said it was ‘‘fantastic’’ opportunity to give back to the rural communities.

‘‘It provides a special opportunity for local rugby fans in a small town, in this case Weston, to see their heroes up close playing on their local field.’’

Farmlands shareholders’ pre-sale tickets go on sale today. Other tickets will go on sale in mid-December.