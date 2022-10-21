Fireworks fundraiser finally free to take off

After three ‘‘practice runs’’, things are finally sparking for the Weston Fireworks.

The annual Weston School fundraiser was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

It was also scheduled again for March this year when the Omicron outbreak hit, and had to be cancelled for the third time.

Now the Weston Fireworks are igniting, and bringing the community back together, on November 4.

The event had attracted more than 2500 at previous displays, and due to its three-year hiatus, organiser Kylie Burnett predicted this time could be a ‘‘big one’’.

Gates at the Weston Domain will open at 6.30pm and the event will feature performances from the Weston School kapa haka group, Pasifika group and a lolly scramble.

There will be also be food stalls, live music, and family-friendly entertainment on offer, including bumper balls, archery, a chocolate wheel, bouncy castles and a Noddy train.

The professional fireworks display will then get under way at 9.15pm.

Weston School principal Deidre Senior said she was ‘‘very excited’’ to be able to host the fundraiser again.

‘‘It’s just nice to be able to plan a community event, one that we know not just our school community but the greater Waitaki enjoy being part of,’’ Mrs Senior said.

While the event has been cancelled three times, the organising committee has had three trials and Mrs Senior was grateful to the organisers, parents and sponsors who helped out.

‘‘Of course, this is also the key fundraising activity for our school. We obviously haven’t been able to undertake it which means it limits the extras that we’ve been able to provide within our school programmes.

‘‘As a school, we are just so grateful to the wider North Otago community for their support of our event — and we hope to see everyone there on the 4th.’’