Band that wowed back with new album

A band that earned a rave review at a previous North Otago gig is back with its new album.

The Nukes are playing in the Maheno Community Hall tomorrow night.

The ukulele trio comprises founding members and longstanding songwriting team Ben ‘‘Country-boy’’ Collier, formerly of Goldenhorse and Dave ‘‘Fingers of Fire’’ Parker, from Rhythm Cage and Parker Project.

They are joined by Parker’s son Jay P, who hasn’t yet got a middle moniker in inverted commas.

After The Nukes performed in the Oamaru Opera House a few years ago, reviewer Megan Peacock-Coyle said they ‘‘blew the audiences’ socks off with the combination of humour, fantastic song-writing, great musicianship and singing’’.

They have appeared at WOMAD NZ, SPLORE, Auckland and Canterbury Folk Festivals, New Plymouth Festival of Light, Wanaka Festival of Colour, Coastella Festival, Taranaki, Southland and Hawkes Bay Arts Festivals, Bluff Oyster Festival, and completed a nationwide 28-date Arts On Tour NZ series in February and March 2017.

They have also toured extensively in Australia during the past decade and have just returned from their most recent trip across the Tasman.

Thanks to Liz Heenan at Kakanui Live Music and the Dunedin Arts Festival, The Nukes are returning to North Otago for a one-off family show suitable for ages five and up.

With three albums of their own music already circulating and more than 100,000 streams and views, they will regale the Maheno audience with songs from the new Homespun album.

Reviewer Victoria Vox said it was ‘‘groovy and charming in every way, with impressive songs, instrumentation, vocals, and production’’, while Manitoba Hal said ‘‘the production is charming and lovely and absolutely feels intimate . . .truly the whole album is a great listen’’.

The concert promises to be punctuated with wit alongside dextrous instrumental work and three-part harmonies.

‘‘Part vaudeville, part rat pack, part musical car crash, this talented trio deliver an engaging mix of humour and originality that audiences of all ages will love,’’ the publicity material says.

The Nukes plan to make Maheno their base in November next year. They will perform at the Oamaru Victorian Heritage Celebrations and also hold sessions for the nearby rural schools. Parker will play instruments he makes from everyday objects.

Pre-sale tickets for tomrorow night are $60 for a family pass for two adults and up to three school-aged children, $25 for adults, and school children $10. Door sales will be $30.

See eventfinda or contact Liz on 027 607-7008 or [email protected]