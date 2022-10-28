Gardens New Year party back on

A public New Year’s celebration is returning to Oamaru.

The Party at the Gardens is back on the calendar, and people will be able to enjoy an entertainment-filled night to ring in the New Year.

The council was buzzing to be able to run the celebrations, after the inaugural event planned for last year had to be cancelled, Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher said.

“[It] is a tradition looked forward to by many families in our community for the entertainment and family fun it provides.’’

It was the first time the gardens would host the celebrations, he said.

“Although last year’s event had to be cancelled, we have kept our plan to host this family-friendly event in the Oamaru Public Gardens for the first time. It is wonderful to be able tocelebrate New Year’s Eve with our community once again.”

Entry is free and families had the option to bring a picnic or enjoy some of the food on offer from vendors. While people would not be allowed to bring their own alcohol tothe gardens, there would be a licensed bar operating.

MC’s Mulletman & Mim would bring their acrobatics and juggling act, complementing the live music, with two bands lined up.

Christchurch-based band Diamond Blue would play fun throwback songs, before local Oamaru band The Heavy Feathers take the crowd into the New Year.

The evening would also feature activities for the children and provide an earlier countdown for those who were not able to stay up to watch the clock strike 12.

The celebrations would begin at 6pm on Saturday, December 31, at the band rotunda area.