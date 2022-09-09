Library ready for Te Wiki o te Reo Maori

Next week is Te Wiki o te Reo Maori — Maori Language Week.

From September 12 to 16, Waitaki District Libraries is celebrating with a programme of activities that encourages people of all ages to join in.

‘‘Many of the activities have been designed to meet the need of people who are taking their first steps into learning about te reo,’’ poutoko ratonga Maori/leader of Maori services Lisa Potaka Ross said.

‘‘A particular highlight of the week will be the event planned in collaboration with Te Runanga o Moeraki.

‘‘Victoria Campbell (Kai Tahu), the outstanding guest speaker who recently worked with Waitaki District Libraries to present an enlightening korero about Matariki, will be presenting He reo tuku iho — a korero about te reo Maori.

‘‘Victoria will discuss her personal language story that includes over 20 years of teaching and learning te reo, including working for Kotahi Mano Kaika — the Ngai Tahu Language Strategy. It will be a fun, interactive session with some great take-home tips for language acquisition and enjoyment,’’ Ms Potaka Ross said. That free talk takes place in the Oamaru library at 6pm on Wednesday.

‘‘Two local school kapa haka groups will perform in the library during Maori Language Week and Oamaru library staff are going to sing through their increasing repertoire of waiata with members of the community welcome to listen and join in,’’ Ms Potaka Ross said.

St Joseph’s School will provide the entertainment at 11am on Tuesday, and Te Pakihi o Maru School at 1pm on Thursday.

The library staff will sing their waiata at 11am on Wednesday.

The week begins on Monday with a wall of words in te reo on display.

Everyone is invited to fill in a sheet with up to five words they would like to learn and use.

The display will remain in the library and on its Facebook page for the week, so a new group of words can be learned each day.

On Tuesday from 12.30pm, a game of wharewhare (housie) will be played. Then on Thursday from 11.30am, nga whanau harikoa (happy families) can be played with a set of cards visitors can make at the library.

Takaro (play) in the library rounds off the week with games that build on the knowledge of te reo that has been growing.

Masks must be worn in public libraries under the Covid-19 orange traffic light setting.