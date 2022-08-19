Artists to brighten up Chorus boxes

A splash of colour is set to brighten up telecommunications cabinet boxes in Waitaki again.

The Chorus Cabinet Art Programme, in partnership with the Waitaki District Council, has returned and submissions for artists and designs close at the end of the month.

The programme previously took place in 2020.

Four cabinets, three in Oamaru and one in Palmerston, have been chosen for artists to add their own touch to and beautify the area.

Waitaki District Council communications and design adviser Sonia Martinez will be co-ordinating the designs and artists and is looking forward to seeing what people come up with.

‘‘This project is a great opportunity for our community,’’ Mrs Martinez said.

‘‘Not only do we get fantastic artworks in our streetscape, but also it provides work and promotion of our local artists.’’

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he was pleased the programme was returning, as it was a great initiative for the community and gave local artists more opportunities.

Chorus community relations manager Jo Seddon said it made sense to collaborate with the council for the project. ‘‘It is great to work with local councils when it comes to choosing cabinets and designs as they know their communities best,” she said.

Requests for designs are now open and will close on August 31.

More information can be found at Chorus’ webpage: chorus.co.nz/community/cabinet-art-programme.