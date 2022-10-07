Lions coming to town — but they’re friendly

Oamaru will host an exciting cultural performance this weekend.

Lion dance performers from the Christchurch Chinese Association will be performing tomorrow at Friendly Bay.

Lion dance is a traditional form of dance in Chinese culture — it is also performed in other Asian countries — in which performers mimic a lion’s movements in a lion costume to bring good luck and fortune.

Oamaru Chinese Association chairwoman Janice Burnett said she was extremely grateful to the group for offering to perform.

‘‘We’re such a small association we do not have our own lion dance troupe, so it’s really exciting that they’ve offered to perform for us.’’

The 30›person dance troupe was made up of members from Christchurch and Auckland, and included six children under 12, she said.

They were stopping to perform in Oamaru on their way to Lawrence for a festival, before heading down to Dunedin.

Mrs Burnett said she hoped the performance would encourage more of the Chinese community in Oamaru to get involved with the association.

‘‘We are a small community, but we are wanting new people to come join us, new immigrants to come and join us because there’s more and more coming.’’

She said it would be a great opportunity for those to experience Chinese culture in a way they may never have before.

‘‘[We want people to] just enjoy it, really. Just really enjoy it.’’

This is the second year in a row that the group will perform in Oamaru.

The performance is free and will begin at 11am.