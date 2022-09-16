Oamaru’s table topping players

Oamaru table tennis players have shot to the top of the South Island honours board.

The Oamaru Club table tennis section teams won C grade, and were runners up in B grade, at the South Island Clubs table tennis tournament in Christchurch last weekend.

The C grade team — made up of Maurice Gray, Peter Williams, Jian McMurturie and Robert Laupula — won all its five games, but so did Hokitika.

It went to a count back on sets to determine the winner, and Oamaru won the title.

The B grade team, consisting of Peter Simpson, Dave Skinner, Andy Cusack and Brent Maxwell, came second after losing 7-5 to Cromwell in the final.

Oamaru beat Kaiapoi 7-5 in its semi›final and was ready to take on Cromwell in the final. Heading into the last double, Oamaru had four match points, and was up 10-8, and then lost the match 14-12.

Oamaru Club table tennis section secretary Peter Simpson said the club was pleased with its results from the tournament.

‘‘We’re pretty chuffed.

“We couldn’t really do much better than that,’’ Simpson said.

It was the first time the tournament had been held in two years, due to Covid-19.The club was impressed with how well organised the tournament was and everyone had a great time in Christchurch, he said.

Oamaru hosted the first South Island tournament in 1971 and Simpson was pleased the club had gained hosting rights for next year’s event.