Fraser again running for a cause

For Oamaru’s Ben Fraser, running 62 laps around Hagley Park in Christchurch should be a walk in the park.

After all, Fraser (44) completed a 500km run from Christchurch to Queenstown in 2020, raising awareness of mental health.

He is putting on his running shoes once again, this time to heighten awareness of melanoma, a subject which was very close to his heart.

At Labour Weekend, Fraser will run 155km to honour his late uncle, Kevin Anderson (62), who died from melanoma earlier this year.

He described his uncle as a ‘‘really good bloke’’ who was ‘‘into rugby and family, always supporting anyone’’. With other running enthusiasts joining him, he hoped the team would run for 12 hours on the Saturday and complete ‘‘whatever’s left’’ the following day.

He was feeling relaxed about the run, saying the most important part was raising awareness of melanoma and spreading the message to ‘‘get checked and don’t be afraid, even if you’re slightly suspicious’’.

‘‘You’re better off to have it fine than it be too late,’’ he said.

The run had already gained plenty of attention and a givealittle page had been set up, with money raised going to Melanoma New Zealand.