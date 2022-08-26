Golden point needed before Waitaki Boys’ wins title

The final of the North Otago senior mixed hockey competition was so close that not even a penalty shootout could separate the teams.

Waitaki Boys’ High School Development and Shamrocks tied 0›0 at the end of regular time at the North Otago Hockey Turf on Saturday.

After a penalty shootout, the teams were still even. A golden-point shootout was then brought in to end the suspense.

Waitaki Boys’ player Mason Kingan scored to give his team the victory.

North Otago Hockey president Jared Ovens said Mason excelled under pressure, having missed a penalty attempt in the earlier shootout.

The teams playing for third and fourth place in the competition, Pirata White and Pirata Blue, also needed a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 at fulltime. Pirata White scored the crucial goal to finish third.

Ovens said it was the first time the top four teams in the competition had been so close.

‘‘There’s usually one team out in front, but this season anyone could beat anyone. It definitely makes it more interesting.’’

The level of competition was encouraging for all players, as they had a chance of being winners, he said.

‘‘It’s really exciting going on to next season.’’

Ovens hoped the number of players would increase and their skills would continue to develop. He was looking forward to new intakes at the secondary schools from junior ranks, where the talent was ‘‘really, really good’’.

‘‘They’re getting stronger and their level is improving.’’