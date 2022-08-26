Plenty of positive feedback over season›ending festival

Football Waitaki has finished its season with a fun-filled festival.

About 220 children lined up for three football games at Awamoa Park last Saturday to bring the season to a close.

The festival was created for teams to play catch›up games after games were rained off earlier in the season, and as a fun way to finish up.

Football Waitaki president Twyla Kingan said it was an ‘‘awesome’’ initiative for the players.

‘‘It was a good way to wrap up the season, really fun and a good celebration to the season’s end,’’ Kingan said.

There had been plenty of positive feedback from the day.

‘‘Everybody’s happy.’’

While the club season had now finished, there was still plenty of representative football to come.

An under-10 girls team, two under-10 boys teams, and an under-13 boys, under-14 and under-15 mixed teams, and under-17 boys team, will play in tournaments in the next two months.